Tucson Botanical Gardens Acquires Yume Japanese Gardens

In an historic agreement reached in late May, Tucson Botanical Gardens has acquired Yume Japanese Gardens, its neighbor a block to the south on Alvernon Way.

Yume Japanese Gardens was founded by Patricia Deridder in 2011 and designed to offer visitors a place of tranquility and healing.

The layout is that of seven traditional, residential Kyoto-style Japanese courtyard gardens that invite visitors to sit and reflect as if they are in their own Japanese home. In addition to these courtyards, the grounds feature distinct garden areas such as a Pond Garden, Bamboo Garden, and Dry River Garden.

Yume’s built environment is grounded in sukiya architecture, a traditional Japanese style characterized by simplicity, natural materials, and harmony with the landscape. Appropriate to its Midtown location, Yume focuses on intimate, inward-facing courtyard spaces that enhance their subtle scale and quiet atmosphere while offering visitors an immersive cultural experience.

Tucson Botanical Gardens will be completing some infrastructure projects within the two-thirds of an acre space, which was once barren grounds, and hopes to reopen to the public in early 2026.

Deridder will continue to serve on Yume Garden’s Advisory Board. She stated, “Yume began as a treeless space with compacted desert soil. Over the years the land has been reshaped and sculpted with care. I really wanted to offer a place as authentic and close to the Japanese spirit so that visitors could enjoy peacefulness and find happiness. Many visitors have told me that the gardens make them feel calmer, and I am happy that the intent is felt. Of course, the gardens are only one window into the heart of Japanese culture, and that is why museum exhibits as well as a gift shop were created.

Under the caring stewardship of Tucson Botanical Gardens, I know that these intentions will be respected, and Yume will continue to be a place of restorative beauty. I am very happy that Yume will now be a distinctive part of the Tucson Botanical Gardens. I believe they will honor its original spirit while enhancing and carrying it forward with the sensitivity and reverence it deserves.”

Michelle Conklin, President and CEO of Tucson Botanical Gardens added, “The Tucson Botanical Gardens is deeply honored that Patricia has entrusted us with the legacy of Yume Japanese Gardens. We are privileged to carry forward the vision and beauty she so lovingly created. With great care and respect, we are committed to preserving its spirit and ensuring it remains a place of inspiration and serenity for generations to come.”

About Tucson Botanical Gardens – Located on the site of the historic Porter family property in the heart of Tucson, Arizona, Tucson Botanical Gardens (TBG) is a lush oasis set on nearly six acres. It has been ranked #4 in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards three years in a row. More than 7,000 plant species are displayed in over twenty curated garden spaces including a world-class collection of cacti, grasses, flowers, and mature trees. Gardens include Cacti & Succulents of the World, Nuestro Jardín (a traditional Mexican-American neighborhood garden), Children’s Discovery Garden, and many more that showcase the diversity of plants that can thrive in the Sonoran Desert. The Great Garden Express is a G scale model railway set in an Arizona, Sky Island inspired landscape, and TBG is home to the only tropical butterfly pavilion in Southern Arizona, open October – May. TBG offers rotating art displays, community classes, events, and international exhibits. Edna’s Eatery by Charly’s Grill serves a seasonal menu. Event services are available for groups, weddings, and social gatherings. TBG is located at 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85712. Learn more and purchase tickets at TucsonBotanical.org.