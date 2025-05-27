Tucson Celebrates 250+ this Year with Series of Events

“Tucson 250+ is a year-long celebration honoring over 4,000 years of history, heritage, and culture in Tucson and Pima County. This milestone commemorates the 250th anniversary of Presidio San Agustín del Tucson in 1775 and recognizes how its foundation shaped Tucson’s trajectory and how that influence continues today. The plus (+) honors the Indigenous people and diverse communities that shaped the region long before and after its founding.” – Celebrate Tucson’s website.

Learn more here about this special celebration, and save the date for the flagship event: Celebration of All Things S-cuk Son / Tucson that will be held on August 23 at the Presidio Museum.

BizTucson is proud to serve as a Community Partner of this iconic celebration!

Source: Downtown Tucson Partnership