Pools by Design, Southern Arizona’s only Master Pools Guild member and an award-winning custom pool design and construction firm, announced that Nickolas Koustik has been appointed president, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Ken Larison, who founded the company in 2009 and has led its growth for more than 15 years, will transition day-to-day leadership to Koustik, while continuing to support the business in a strategic capacity.

The leadership transition reflects Pools by Design’s momentum and commitment to delivering high-touch client service, exceptional craftsmanship, and disciplined project oversight, values that have fueled the company’s reputation and referral-based growth across Tucson and Southern Arizona, including ongoing expansion efforts.

“Nick has earned the trust of our team and our clients by leading with accountability, high standards, and a real respect for the craft,” said Larison. “As our company has grown, we’ve stayed focused on what matters most: guiding homeowners with clarity, protecting their investment, and delivering a build experience they can confidently recommend. Nick is the right leader for this moment; he understands how to scale the operation without losing the personal care that built our reputation.”

Koustik has built his career by working in a number of landscape-centered businesses and has been with Pools by Design since 2016, most recently serving as VP of production and audit manager, overseeing day-to-day production operations and quality across every phase of the build. Known for a detail-first approach, he has helped strengthen internal processes through construction audits, team training, and operational improvements that support consistent outcomes and an elevated client experience.

“I’m honored to step into the President role and continue building on what Ken and our team have created,” he said. “Our promise remains the same: thoughtful design, smart guidance, and a construction process that is organized, transparent, and executed to a high standard. As we grow, we’ll keep investing in our people, our partners, and the systems that help us deliver beautiful projects: safely, efficiently, and with pride.”

Pools by Design’s leadership team will continue in their respective roles, ensuring stability and continuity across the organization. Maryanne Larison, co-owner and VP / senior designer, will continue to lead the company’s design vision and client experience. With decades of hands-on industry expertise, Maryanne remains a cornerstone of the company’s commitment to thoughtful design, technical precision and client satisfaction.

Mark Ragel, COO, brings more than four decades of industry experience to Pools by Design and has previously served as Chairman of the Board for the International Master Pools Guild. Ragel is supported by a seasoned executive team that includes Wayde Martinson, CFO; Grant Maclean, VP of construction; Erik Koustik, manager of IT and drafting; Francis Peterson, accounting manager; and Eric Thorson, VP of sales and marketing. Together, this leadership group provides the operational strength, financial oversight, and strategic direction necessary to support the company’s continued growth and long-term success.

With more than 150 design awards, a team of 40+ industry professionals, and a reputation built on exceptional customer service and craftsmanship, Pools by Design is positioned to continue its growth across Southern Arizona while staying intentionally focused on the client experience, from education and design through completion and ongoing pool care.