University of Arizona Announces Kyl Institute for National Security

The University of Arizona announced the launch of the Kyl Institute for National Security today, marking a strategic, expanded university commitment to translating research breakthroughs into solutions that safeguard U.S. national security interests and armed services personnel amid an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

The institute is named in honor of former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl, a U of A alumnus who represented Arizona in Congress for 26 years. He served in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, where he was a member of several key committees and emerged as a leading voice on national security, defense and intelligence policy.

The Kyl Institute replaces and expands the U of A Applied Research Corporation, which was started in 2018 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliated with the university. Its goal was to facilitate strategic partnerships with government, industry and academia to deliver mission-focused research in national security and defense.

“The Kyl Institute for National Security provides the focused capacity for the University of Arizona to advance technologies and bring forward talent that elevate capability and create advantages for our federal and defense partners, as well as those in uniform,” said University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella. “I am proud this transformative institute is named in honor of Senator Kyl, a U of A graduate whose long service, remarkable leadership, legislative skill and dedication to Arizona and the United States have made the world a better place. This is the essence of our mission, and we are committed to following Senator Kyl’s example of what it means to lead with clarity and principle as we advance our nation’s defense readiness.”

Kyl said he was honored that his alma mater would carry forward the principles that guided his work in national security and defense.

“The University of Arizona played an important role in my life,” Kyl said. “It’s especially meaningful to see the university applying its research strengths in partnership with government and the private sector to address real-world national security challenges.”

The announcement of the Kyl Institute comes amid rapid geopolitical changes that are transforming national security, said Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, board chair of the Kyl Institute and U of A senior vice president for research and partnerships.

“The University of Arizona is committed to helping our partners stay ahead of these changes,” he said. “The Kyl Institute for National Security will apply the full weight of our research in space science, optical sciences and imaging, directed energy, hypersonics, materials science, space domain awareness and space systems engineering to develop solutions that advance our nation’s security advantage.”

The institute is funded in part by an investment from the Arizona Board of Regents, which provided seed funding for national security and space as a U of A strategic research initiative in 2025.

“With the Kyl Institute for National Security, the University of Arizona is uniting world class expertise with mission urgency. By connecting academia, industry and defense, we can accelerate solutions from space domain awareness to cyber resilience while building a workforce ready to serve,” said Regent Cecilia Mata, a longtime Southern Arizona business owner and civic and defense community leader. “Arizona’s public universities play a vital role in this mission, strengthening the talent pipeline and advancing research that supports our state and our nation. This is how Arizona leads and how we keep our communities and our country safe.”

Leading with insight and perspective

Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Robin Rand has been named president and CEO of the Kyl Institute for National Security. Austin Yamada, founding president and CEO of UA-ARC, retired at the end of 2025 following a distinguished career that also included 25 years as a senior civilian employee in the U.S. Department of Defense and leadership in several corporate and academic institutions.

Rand’s 40-year military career included six overseas assignments and eight command tours, including commander of Air Education and Training Command and commander of Air Force Global Strike Command. Since retiring as a four-star general in 2018, Rand has continued to shape national security and aerospace innovation through leadership and advisory roles in the nonprofit, academic and private sectors.

The Kyl Institute will retain an independent, nonprofit status, serving as a connection point for U of A researchers and partners from federal agencies, the defense industry, national labs and academic peers. For external entities, it will provide a distinct, streamlined gateway to tap into U of A expertise, while newly appointed institute leadership and staff help university experts align their work with federal priorities by advising and identifying opportunities to develop national security solutions, Rand said.

“These steps position the institute to expand its role as a trusted platform for accelerated collaboration,” said Rand, who served over 10 years of active duty in Arizona. “There is no better place for this institute than the University of Arizona. The U of A’s location in Southern Arizona and its ability to break through scientific barriers strengthen U.S. national interests, from safeguarding critical infrastructure and military personnel to advancing intelligence analysis and operations.”

Concentrated capabilities, united efforts

The institute will serve as a hub, integrating education and research to expand Arizona’s contributions at a pivotal time for national security. Emerging threats increasingly target critical infrastructure, particularly space systems that underpin communications, navigation, timing services and other technologies essential to the modern economy and military readiness.

The U of A’s long-standing expertise in astronomy and planetary sciences makes it a leader in dual-use space technology, which supports both civilian and defense applications, Rand said. The university has played key roles in NASA missions ranging from the Ranger and Apollo programs of the 1960s to some of the most exciting missions of today, such as the OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample return mission and the just-launched Pandora mission.

University facilities include the Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab, which produces the world’s largest and most precise mirrors for giant telescopes, and the Applied Research Building, which houses equipment and technologies to advance research in optics, manufacturing and space exploration. The U of A also operates the largest space domain awareness program at a university, the Space4 Center, which detects, identifies and tracks objects from low-Earth orbit to cislunar space – the region between and around Earth and the moon.

The university is internationally renowned for its optics and photonics – the science and application of light. The James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences awards more optical sciences degrees than any other university in the U.S. and houses state-of-the-art facilities for research and fabrication.

Other key areas of university expertise include defense applications for space security; directed energy systems such as high-power laser, microwave and photonics technologies; hypersonic vehicles and systems, which travel more than five times the speed of sound; spectrum and information systems that secure communications through advanced sensing, signal processing and data analysis; and strategic analysis and policy expertise that can inform decisions around national security.

About Jon Kyl

Kyl graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in government in 1964 and a law degree in 1966. After practicing law in Phoenix for 20 years, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served until his election to the U.S. Senate. Kyl represented Arizona in the Senate from 1995 to 2013 and was Republican minority whip for the final six years. He later filled the seat vacated by U.S. Sen. John McCain in 2018.

During his Senate tenure, he served as Senate Majority Whip and as a member of the Intelligence, Judiciary, Finance and Armed Services committees, playing a pivotal role in shaping arms control and strategic deterrence policy. In recognition of his leadership, TIME Magazine named Kyl one of “America’s 10 Best Senators” in 2006 and later included him on its list of the “World’s 100 most influential people.” More recently, he served as vice chair of the Congressional Commission on the Strategic Posture of the United States, which issued its landmark 2023 report on nuclear modernization and global deterrence.

“Jon Kyl’s leadership helped ensure our forces had the resources they needed to prevail in a contested world,” Rand said. “I’m pleased to honor his tenure and advance the mission guided by his example of national service.”

