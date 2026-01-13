University of Arizona Research Expenditures Top $1 Billion

University Communications and Office of Research and Partnerships

Newly released data from the National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development (HERD) Survey showed that the University of Arizona exceeded $1 billion in total research activity in fiscal year 2024, making it the leading research organization in Arizona and ranking among the nation’s top 20 public research institutions for the seventh consecutive year.

The rankings firmly underscore the University of Arizona’s position as one of America’s premier research institutions due to its record of discovery that drives significant real-world impact. Examples include the university’s legacy of exploring the outermost edges of the solar system and the deepest reaches of the universe, which has enabled its leadership in space technologies critical for national security, and its nation-leading expertise in water resources undergirding arid lands farming practices that allow Yuma to feed North America.

U of A President and Distinguished Professor Suresh Garimella commented on how faculty and student researchers are able to tackle ambitious goals and solve global grand challenges.

“The University of Arizona’s long and storied record of excellence in discovery has enabled us to reach a scale of research operations that opens new frontiers of innovation and offers unique learning experiences for our students,” Garimella said.

“Our researchers are at work across many fields – moving the world from energy scarcity to energy abundance through commercial fusion energy, innovating the sustainable mining practices that enable our modern global economy, and building a more connected, accessible, and effective health care system through AI tools. This work serves society, drives economic growth and uplifts the future of our state, all while ensuring that our students learn at the forefront of new knowledge and are prepared to innovate and adapt to tomorrow’s challenges,” he added.

With $1,012,404,000 in research expenditures, the university’s research activity grew by $45 million over fiscal year 2023. The U of A ranked No. 19 among public research institutions and 35 among all U.S. institutions, within the top 4% of more than 900 universities and colleges that invest in research and development. Federally funded research expenditures increased by 8.4% year-over-year.

In addition to the university-level ranking, U of A programs across a broad scope of expertise are among the nation’s most prolific in research activity. This includes fields critical to national priorities and areas of pressing global grand challenges:

Space sciences: Top rankings in astronomy (No. 2 nationally), NASA-funded activity (No. 4 public university) and physical sciences (No. 4 public university) highlight leadership in space exploration, including the OSIRIS-REx mission, the design of the recently inaugurated Vera Rubin Observatoryand the development of the Near-Infrared Camera on the James Webb Space Telescope. This expertise supports the university’s strategic research initiative in space and national security, which integrates optical materials, hypersonics, quantum networks, satellite communications and advanced materials for space-based defense and innovation.



“These fields are part of our very identity,” said Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, senior vice president for research and partnerships. “At Arizona, astronomers work alongside engineers, planetary scientists, data scientists and humanists to tackle questions that have inspired humanity for generations. That spirit of convergence is what propels us forward and enables breakthroughs that resonate far beyond our campus. As we continue to shape the future – from the origins of life to the technologies that will support the next era of health, energy and resources, and national security – we remain committed to driving innovation that serves society.”

The U of A’s interdisciplinarity is the product of a longstanding culture, but it is also a strategic focus. Initiatives like the Big Idea Challenge are enabling innovative projects that include “Convergent Digital Health for Remote Access,” which aims to use AI-powered kiosks and remote diagnostics to bridge health care gaps for rural and underserved populations, and “Invest in TIME,” where scientists specializing in tree-ring research are partnering with planetary and solar science groups to precision date earthquakes and associated geohazards, providing insights crucial for resilience planning.

“These rankings reflect the extraordinary spirit and character of the University of Arizona research community, which continues to shape the future in profound ways,” Díaz de la Rubia said. “What distinguishes the University of Arizona is our deep culture of interdisciplinarity, our commitment to partnership, and our belief that research must improve lives and strengthen communities. The progress reflected in this year’s HERD survey is a testament to that ethos.”

Pictured above – The U of A ranked No. 19 among public research institutions and 35 among all U.S. institutions, within the top 4% of more than 900 universities and colleges that invest in research and development. Image courtesy the University of Arizona