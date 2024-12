22 Rising Stars to Watch

By Loni Nannini

BizTucson is proud to announce our 2025 Next Gen Leaders – 22 Rising Stars to Watch.

This annual recognition highlights the next generation of talent leading our region forward. This year’s group includes entrepreneurs, executives, community builders, medical leaders and more who are passionate about making a difference and pursuing excellence in our community.

(All profiles by Loni Nannini)