Winter Issue 2025

NEXT GEN LEADERS 2025 – 22 Rising Stars to Watch!

BizTucson is proud to announce our 2025 Next Gen Leaders – 22 Rising Stars to Watch in the coming year. You’re going to be impressed with Tucson’s next generation of talent.

Since 2021, BizTucson has annually given recognition to these great people leading our region forward. The 2025 honorees include entrepreneurs, non-profit executives, community builders, medical professionals and leaders in construction, real estate, banking and more, who are passionate about making a difference and pursuing excellence.

Journalist Loni Nannini reports on these stars who leverage leadership with applied and collaborative skills—with a dedication to elevating the entire community. These 22 extraordinary individuals seek paths to prosperity for our current and future generations in Southern Arizona.

Journalist Jay Gonzales files an in-depth report on Sun Corridor Inc.’s “Two Decades of Economic Growth in the Megaregion.” The region’s longest running economic development organization boasts a $39 billion impact here. Gonzales writes that Sun Corridor Inc. “has worked diligently in partnership with corporate, government and community leaders to transform what was once a difficult business environment, to a successful one that is building a game plan for long-term success.”

Caterpillar and Amazon are two industry giants that have established a strong presence here. Longtime pillars Raytheon, Bombardier and Roche have expanded while also committing to stay and thrive in the region. Gonzales adds that companies invested in future technology such as American Battery Factory, Sion Power and PowerPhotonic have also decided to headquarter here.

To quote Sun Corridor’s longtime supporter, treasurer David Smallhouse: “I am most impressed by Sun Corridor’s unique ability to accomplish two things at the highest levels. First, Sun Corridor as a thought leader pushes our community’s elected and business leaders to focus on our most pressing regional issues with an emphasis to think big on solutions. Business site selectors have told us that our region is on the cusp of greatness. But we do have work to do to get there. Second, Joe and his team get things done. In the last 20 years, Sun Corridor successes have been incredibly significant. The numbers are so impressive – over 200 company relocations and expansions, totaling nearly $40 billion in economic impact. These successes have positively impacted all sectors of our community. The Sun Corridor team’s ability to focus and execute major strategic issues is a rare combination.”

At press time, it was announced that Sun Corridor Inc. and the Tucson Metro Chamber will merge and become one organization, an influential and unified voice for the business community. Initial details will be reported in this edition’s special report.

Our region lost a true champion with the passing of former Raytheon President Wes Kremer. The decorated U.S. veteran and steadfast community supporter is fondly remembered by friends and colleagues. Through his two decades with Raytheon, his profound impact on the region’s business community and our nation will truly be missed. Writer Jay Gonzales offers a tribute to his legacy of service.

For more than 15 years, we truly value and appreciate our readers. We look forward to a vibrant 2025.

Steven E. Rosenberg

Publisher & Owner

BizTucson