2025 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences  

Conquistadores Ready for 2nd Year at La Paloma

By Steve Rivera

Aaron Crowley has walked the La Paloma Country Club course about 20 times in the last year. It’s a good bet he’ll walk it nearly that much in the final months before the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences returns here for its second year.

The 2025 tournament chairman will know every green, every bunker, every fairway. He’ll have everything down to a tee, as in tee box.

Building on the fan experience is paramount.

This year, there will be an expanded par-3 hole at No. 17, “making that fan experience greater by offering a more inclusive package but a bigger hospitality surrounding which will ‘bring up the vibe’ this year,” said Crowley.

At least that’s the hope as they continue to tweak the first year at La Paloma, which Crowley said was a “first class upgrade” from years past. “We loved every bit of it,” he said.

“It was awesome,” said Geoff Hill, Tucson Conquistadores executive director. “After talking to players and the tour representatives and our title sponsors, they all thought it was a great success.”

The course was in prime condition and the amenities were great, Hill added.

“It was a great year, and we were able to give more to the kiddos,” Hill said.

And that’s why they do it.

More than $700,000 was raised last year for more than 150 charities, Hill said. The 40,000-plus spectators – including those at the annual concert – contributed to the total. Hill called it an “uptick” in attendance − about 10% more − compared to years past. This year, there will be two concerts scheduled – Friday and Saturday.

“Of all the things we do all year, that moment when we hand over the checks to the charities that are in need of funds – no matter if they need one dollar or thousands of dollars – it’s so impactful,” Crowley said. “That’s what drives us to do what we do.”

The Conquistadores make it all happen and have for years. To date, they’ve helped raise nearly $38 million through elbow grease and managing the PGA Tour events in Southern Arizona. It’s been that way since 1962, donating to local and national charities.

Instrumental in their donations are youth athletic programs, First-Tee Tucson and colon cancer advocacy organizations. Hill called it giving them “a runway to their future.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Tucson Conquistadores for their unwavering support of First Tee – Tucson,” said Judy McDermott, First Tee’s executive director and former executive director of the Conquistadores. “Their generous donations make an extraordinary impact, enabling us to empower young people with confidence, resilience and life skills through the game of golf.

“Having had the privilege of working with the Conquistadores previously, I understand firsthand the dedication and vision they bring to supporting our community. Every donation they make to First Tee – Tucson strengthens our mission and builds a brighter future for Tucson’s youth.”

Throw in Tucson, and Southern Arizona gets the benefit of a $25 million economic boost, according to the PGA Tour.

There are more than 200 Conquistadores involved in the event and at least 400 more volunteers helping to run the weeklong event.

“It doesn’t happen without them,” Crowley said. “They are the backbone of what we do. Yes, the Conquistadores are all volunteers, but if we did not have the local community to be hole marshals or to be hospitality greeters and captains and all that’s involved, it just wouldn’t happen.”

It’s all to make the community a better place, and it’s why Crowley walked the course so much as he anticipated his time working the 2025 tournament as tournament director.

“We want to make it enjoyable to the spectator who isn’t in a hospitality tent, someone who wants to enjoy the venue and see golf,” Crowley said. “We want to make sure that experience is high-level. We want to make sure everyone gets that first-class experience.”