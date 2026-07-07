By Tara Kirkpatrick

We are honored to present our Women Leading the Region honorees for 2026.

The BizTucson team prides itself on a selection process grounded in integrity. Our boots-on-the-ground reporting and analysis help us identify the women we spotlight each year in Southern Arizona. Our honorees drive business and innovation in numerous industries and make a meaningful difference.

The 2026 Women Leading the Region represent achievement in bioscience, chamber governance, construction, communications, defense, entertainment, hospitality and tourism, medicine, nonprofit leadership, public service, regional policy and space science. They lead boldly within this community and contribute to a legacy of leadership that can be seen on our alumni page.

Huge praise for Creative Director Brent Mathis for producing our modern new cover concept. He photographed the group at the University of Arizona Applied Research Building, which is the home of the Arizona Space Institute, led by 2026 honoree Erika Hamden. A sincere thank you to Hamden for providing the marvelous new location.

Lastly, we cannot say enough about the tremendous team at Gadabout Salon Spas, which has been our valued partner from the start, generously providing the makeup and hair services for the honorees each year. We are so thankful to you!

Photo by Brent G. Mathis