Networking Group Boosts Leadership, Career Outreach

By Steve Rivera

The CREW Tucson mission statement says it all when it comes to the success of the organization – given it’s celebrating its silver anniversary this year.

That’s a milestone for Commercial Real Estate Women – a diverse group of like-minded businesswomen and men − who subscribe to the charge “to connect commercial real estate women in Tucson for business opportunities.”

For a lack of a better phrase: they are some of the movers and shakers in the commercial real estate industry.

CREW encompasses business networking, leadership, career outreach and industry research. And, of course, education is key.

“It’s something that we are incredibly proud of,” said Ashley Stewart, CREW’s 2026 president. “Longevity like that speaks to the strength of this community and the value it has brought to its members over time. We still have members who have been part of CREW Tucson since its inception, and one of the most unique things about our chapter is how engaged our past presidents remain.

“Once you experience CREW and feel the impact of it, you don’t really want to step away.” Stewart said. “I haven’t seen many organizations where former leaders stay this connected and invested, and I think that speaks to how meaningful this community really is. I know that I never want to leave, and look forward to being able to serve on that committee as well when my term ends.”

CREW’s success centers on three things: “delivering meaningful programming, supporting the growth of our members, and strengthening our presence in the broader commercial real estate community,” according to the organization.

One might as well call it the power of CREW, where collaboration and moving the needle forward behind opportunities are important. The group also supports the next generation, Stewart said.

She points to the UCREW (university CREW) program, where “we are focused on outreach to students and early-career professionals to help create exposure, access and real pathways into the industry.”

Everyone can succeed in the program, including men.

David Nicasio, a commercial business development officer at Stewart Title, has been part of CREW for three years. “I really enjoy it. I’m there to support their initiatives, supporting women in the commercial real estate industry and those who are looking to get into the commercial industry.

“CREW does a great job of making all members included,” he said.

Nicasio said he’s benefited from the chance to build relationships with other members and also being an advocate for the group, and for women who are in commercial real estate who are not in the group.”

Most importantly, Stewart added, “We want CREW Tucson to be a place where relationships don’t just stay at the surface.”

Member Krystal Popov, now in her fifth year, said CREW “is amazing.” What drew Popov, founder of Proper Shops and the L Offices, to the group was the quality – and intelligence – of the members.

“(In changing professions) and going off on my own in the commercial real estate space, I knew I needed to be with people who were smarter than me,” she said. L Offices is a local private office, coworking and event space company. “You can’t grow if you are not in a room with people who can’t help you grow. This, by far – in the commercial real estate realm – is the one to be in.”

She joined after attending CREW’s signature event, A Seat at the Table – an experience that brings together powerful women leaders in the Tucson community to share their stories and the paths they took to succeed.

“If anyone could teach me how to market her space (for lease) and knew where the clients lived, it was going to be these women in CREW,” Popov said. “That’s what keeps me there. I feel l know what’s happening in Tucson because of them.”

“I always have someone, where I can pick up a phone and call for advice, especially when I’m feeling anxious or fearful about something in the industry or the business,” she said.

Pictured above – From left: Krystal Popov (The L Offices), Angela Gee (Dean Alan Architects) Courtney Hoyt (Sundt), Karen Farrell (Venture West), Melissa Lal (Larsen Baker), Alexis Ryland (Marshall Foundation), Ashley Stewart (Mahoney Group) and Sally Bach (G2 Contracting). Photo Ché Wilson.