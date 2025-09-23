The Bioindustry Organization of Southern Arizona has appointed Nannon Roosa, PMP, CPA, FACMPE, Managing Partner of Crescent Edge, as Chair of its board of directors.

Roosa is a strategic leader and investor with a strong record of guiding bioscience companies from concept to commercialization. She previously led a medical device company through FDA clearance and national distribution, and through Crescent Edge she helps high-tech and life science companies optimize strategy, drive growth, and position for investment.

She is a member of Arizona Tech Investors and the Flinn Foundation’s Bioscience Roadmap Steering Committee, where she co-chaired the Risk Capital Team and co-led the Flinn Bio Capital Conference.

“As Chair, my focus is on positioning BIOSA as the driving force for bioscience growth in Southern Arizona,” said Roosa. “We will strengthen networks, create opportunities for collaboration, and help our region’s companies thrive and compete on a national stage.”

Roosa will serve alongside Vice Chair Anita Bell, as BIOSA advances programming and partnerships that connect and strengthen the Southern Arizona bioscience ecosystem.