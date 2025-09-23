Angel Charity for Children Announces 2026 Grant Funding Process

Since 1983, Angel Charity for Children, Inc., has supported over one million children and 152 nonprofit projects in our community. In 2025, Angel Charity granted $1.75 million to benefit its selected beneficiaries, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona and San Miguel High School.

The grant funding process for the 2026 beneficiaries begins Oct. 14, 2025 with the “Halo For Hire” grant orientation seminar.

Any eligible agency serving the needs of children under the age of 18 in Pima County, with a minimum of three years 501(c)(3) tax exempt status may apply. Grant requests must benefit a majority (51% or more) of children within Pima County to be considered. Eligible agencies are encouraged to register to participate in the upcoming “Halo For Hire” Grant Orientation Seminar which will be held at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 9:00 A.M.

In 2026, beneficiaries will be awarded funding through two categories of grants: Impact Grants, ranging from $100,000 to $900,000, and Opportunity Grants ranging from $10,000 to $75,000. The grant funding process and timeline are as follows:

Oct. 14, 2025: Halo for Hire Grant Orientation Seminar

Nov. 10, 2025: Required Letter of Intent for Impact Grants Due

Jan. 8, 2026: All Applications Due

Feb. 2026: Agency Presentations and Impact Grant Semifinalist Site Visits

Mar. 4, 2026: Angel Charity Voting Meeting and Beneficiary Announcement

For more information and to register for the upcoming Halo for Hire Grant Orientation Seminar visit AngelCharity.org/apply-for-funding