Flinn Foundation Unveils New Arizona Bioscience Roadmap

A new blueprint for Arizona’s emerging bioscience ecosystem lays out a plan for the state to capitalize on more than two decades of momentum and become a nationally recognized leader in the space.

The next iteration of Arizona’s Bioscience Roadmap, which was recently unveiled, builds on Arizona’s skilled talent base, world-class research, and entrepreneurial spirit to improve the economy as well as Arizonans’ health and quality of life.

The report analyzes Arizona’s strengths and challenges, acknowledging the uncertainty around federal funding for bioscience research and how that may impact the state going forward.

More than 140,000 people are employed in bioscience companies and hospitals in Arizona. On average, their salaries are 30% higher than private-sector salaries statewide. Crossover opportunities with semiconductor manufacturing and other tech-heavy industries provide a key opportunity for growth in the next five years, the Roadmap concludes.

Medical device manufacturing, neuroscience, oncology, and precision medicine are among the areas of particular excellence and promise in Arizona.



“With the right vision, strategies, determination, and courage — and with its rapidly growing resources, existing and potential strengths, and remarkable collaborative spirit — Arizona has a chance to make transformational contributions to bioscientific research and clinical care, with a profound impact on people here in Arizona and around the world,” said Dr. Eric Reiman, chair of the Flinn Foundation board of directors.

“The Flinn Foundation is excited to help in that endeavor.”

The Bioscience Roadmap is the longest-running statewide bioscience strategic plan in the nation. It was launched by the Flinn Foundation in 2002. Since then, the foundation has tracked and publicly reported performance metrics from the six subsectors that make up the Arizona biosciences:

Agricultural feedstock and industrial biosciences

Bioscience-related distribution

Medical devices and equipment

Pharmaceuticals

Research, testing, and medical laboratories

Hospitals

The most recent report from April 2025 showed Arizona’s growth rate continues to outpace the nation in several categories, including bioscience jobs, National Institutes of Health funding, and university research and development, and included several record highs for the state.

The new Roadmap, developed by SRI International in collaboration with Arizona leaders and commissioned by the Flinn Foundation, establishes five goals:

1. Amplify the collaborative gene: Arizona’s collaborative culture is something to be celebrated and leveraged. Unlike more entrenched regions, Arizona organizations and participants see how facilitating one another’s individual success helps the entire ecosystem. Collaboration can also accelerate innovation across technology sectors.

2. Accelerate research into impact: Arizona will increase the scale, speed, and success of commercialization of discoveries that address critical needs. Getting new treatments and products to patients quickly is vital, especially where they enable transformative improvements in quality of life.

3. Elevate Arizona’s startup ecosystem: The state will nurture and empower entrepreneurs and startups, providing resources and support to launch, scale, and retain bio ventures. An increasingly vibrant startup community will attract investors and global-scale bioscience firms.

4. Strengthen talent and career pathways: Arizona will attract, develop, and retain top professionals and skilled workers. A large, skilled and sustained talent pool is necessary to help home-grown startups thrive and attract out-of-state companies to Arizona.

5. Tell Arizona’s bioscience story: Arizona will be recognized nationally for its contributions to health outcomes and economic growth and a competitive policy environment.

The plan emerged from more than a year of research, interviews, and focus groups throughout the state.

“The Roadmap was shaped by the people of Arizona and belongs to the people of Arizona,” said Tammy McLeod, Flinn Foundation president and CEO.

“This plan is more than just a well-researched document; it serves as a living guide and inspiration for our leading researchers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and educators as well as the students who can see a future for themselves in the biosciences here in Arizona.”

Christiana McFarland is director of SRI’s Center for Innovation Strategy and Policy, which produced the report.



“Executing this Roadmap will require focus and collaboration among key partners. Doing so will strengthen Arizona’s economy, improve health outcomes, and cement the state’s place as a vital contributor to bioscience in the United States and beyond,” McFarland said.

Read the full Arizona’s Bioscience Roadmap report and executive summary: https://www.flinn.org/bioscience/arizonas-bioscience-roadmap/about-the-roadmap/

See the latest Progress Report released in April 2025: https://www.flinn.org/bioscience/arizonas-bioscience-roadmap/progress/current-report/