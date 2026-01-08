The Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona has announced the promotion of Monica Solis Peña to COO of the MLS. In this position, she will oversee all operations of the MLS, which provides a cooperative real estate database of listing and sale information to over 7,000 subscribers in Southern Arizona.



“I am so proud to get to work with Monica and look forward to where her leadership takes the next phase of MLSSAZ and its mission to serve our subscribers, participants, and the homebuying and selling public,” said Romeo Arrieta, MLSSAZ and Tucson Association of REALTORS® CEO. “Monica is at the helm of an MLS that is hyper-focused on delivering value and an outstanding subscriber experience to our subscribers and their clients.”

Throughout Peña’s 18-month tenure at MLSSAZ, the company has updated Rules and Regulations and Bylaws, instituted many forward-looking technological improvements and innovations. Along with ensuring MLSSAZ’s data certification by RESO in its 2.0 Data Dictionary update, she worked to provide the highest level of data security through the adoption of multi-factor authentication through the user dashboard and Property Shield to help identify the misuse of Subscriber listings in online platforms, which can defraud consumers, along with other industry-leading tools such as a floor plan platform, Cubicasa. Under her leadership, MLSSAZ has become an industry leader and innovator.

Most recently, Peña, who holds the C2EX, AHWD, RESO Red-B CMLX1, CMLX2 and is one of only 13 executives nationwide to simultaneously hold both a CMLX3 and RCE designation and certification, oversaw the effort to enter MLSSAZ into a four-way datashare agreement with the MLSs operated by the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS®, the Northern Arizona Association of REALTORS®, and the White Mountain Association of REALTORS®, giving MLSSAZ subscribers access to listings from nearly 12,000 subscribers across the state of Arizona.

“I look forward to taking this MLS to new heights, as its COO, and am honored to work with an amazing team. I am so proud of both the volunteer leaders and the entire staff for all the sacrifices they have made to help us achieve the 2025 accomplishments,” said Peña. “I am committed to continuing to provide the reliable data, cutting-edge tools, and policies that keep our subscribers ahead of the game.”