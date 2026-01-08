Winter Issue 2026

From The Publisher

Tucson Airport Authority $10.9 Billion Economic Impact, Potential to Soar Higher

“The Tucson Airport Authority is flying high with a $10.9 billion annual economic impact across Southern Arizona and a reach that extends to every aspect of the regional infrastructure,” writes journalist Loni Nannini in this issue’s cover package. It’s a testament to the local airport system that continues to prove its outsized value alongside Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Fort Huachuca, University of Arizona, Raytheon and other major stakeholders.

TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley says, “It demonstrates that a community with a thriving airport usually has a thriving economy. Airports are synergistic with the local region because people rely on transportation for jobs, education and government.” Our report highlights recent airport improvements, plans for expansion and a shared vision for the future.

Also in this issue, BizTucson is proud to announce our 2026 Next Gen Leaders – 22 “Rising Stars to Watch.”

Since 2021, BizTucson has annually given recognition to extraordinary individuals leading our region forward. The 2026 honorees include entrepreneurs, nonprofit executives, community builders, leaders in aerospace/defense and athletics, medical professionals and trailblazers in construction, commercial real estate, financial institutions, energy and more. These professionals are passionate about making a difference and pursuing excellence.

Loni Nannini and Tara Kirkpatrick report on these stars elevating the entire community. You’ll be impressed with Tucson’s next generation of talent.

On the tourism front, Visit Tucson unveils its new brand, with Dave Perry reporting. “Visit Tucson has wrapped itself around a new logo, complete with a saguaro, a snake and a stylized font suggesting the singularity of this place.” But a logo is not a brand, emphasized Felipe Garcia, Visit Tucson president and CEO. “The brand is what’s inside,” he told the crowd at Visit Tucson’s annual meeting in October. “It’s what people think about you and your company when you leave the room.” Tucson native and NBC Today Show Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie filmed her hometown visit in honor of the new brand.

Exploring the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum is our latest “BizKIDS” feature, as reported by Valerie Vinyard. She writes, “Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum tops the list of must-see attractions in Tucson for kids and adults alike.”

The University of Arizona has a treasure on campus, and this winter marks its 50th anniversary. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium began as a dream in the 1960s by a group of UA scientists, including highly renowned scientist Gerard Kuiper. Often considered the father of modern planetary science, Kuiper created the moon atlas for the Apollo moon landing. Christy Krueger shares the story on this gem.

The Arizona Inn, with its signature desert-pink Mediterranean-Spanish Colonial design, antique furnishings and lush gardens, has long been a beloved Tucson landmark, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s now entering a new era under owners committed to honoring its 95-year legacy. The inn went on sale this spring after remaining in the same family for generations, beginning with Arizona’s first congresswoman Isabella Greenway, reports Tiffany Kjos. Its new stewards will be just as devoted to its legacy. They are Jim and Kerrin Berwick, Greg and Marla Amado, Brian and Shamra Strange, Phil and Mimi Amos, Kirk Saunders and Ann Peterson, and Steve and Margot Kerr.

On a personal note, the Arizona Inn holds a very special place in my heart. My college sweetheart and love of my life, Rebecca, and I were married at the Inn 40 years ago. It was truly a storybook wedding.

As always, thank you to our loyal readers. Here’s to a wonderful 2026!

Steven E. Rosenberg

Publisher & Owner

BizTucson