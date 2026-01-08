The Tucson Rodeo Foundation has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Rogers as director. In this role, she will help advance the organization’s mission and contribute to its ongoing growth and impact in Southern Arizona. TRF is committed to investing in the future, fostering youth and community development in the western way of life.



Rogers became part of the Race Track Industry Program at the University of Arizona in July 2024, where she is also an alumna. Her industry experience includes several years in the racing office at Charles Town, serving as assistant racing secretary and later racing secretary. In early 2021, she joined Mahoning Valley Race Course as assistant director of racing and was promoted to director of racing by late 2022, taking charge of racing operations, including mutuels and track maintenance.



Upon her return to the RTIP, Rogers has focused on educating students and sharing her broad industry knowledge. She currently instructs courses such as Organization and Administration of the Racing Department, Race Track Organization Structure and Financial Management, Racing Business Strategies and Global Perspectives, Form and Function of the Equine Athlete, and Development and Management of Racing Animals.



She has devoted many years to service and outreach. Rogers serves on the Equine Committee and is a faculty co-advisor for the Horsemen’s Association, an ASUA Recognized Club at UA. Additionally, she is a member of both the National Association of Equine Affiliated Academics and the American Youth Horse Council.



She earned her bachelor’s degree in animal science with a focus on race track industry, graduating magna cum laude from UA. Currently, Rogers is pursuing her MBA at UA’s Eller College of Management, and expects to graduate in May 2027.