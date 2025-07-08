Tucson Airport Authority announced the hiring of Mike N. Williams as VP and Chief Development Officer. As VP, Williams will join the TAA Executive Team in leading the oversight and administration of Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Ryan Airfield (RYN).

In his role as CDO, Williams will oversee the Airport Development Department, including land use planning, noise programs, environmental management, engineering and architectural project development, and development of major maintenance and capital improvement programs for the TAA.

He has over 30 years of experience in leading and managing public use airports in Arizona and California. Most recently, Williams represented the Federal Aviation Administration as the manager of the Phoenix Airports District Office.

“The TAA continues to accelerate our performance by attracting top talent like Mike Williams,” said TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley. “He comes to this organization with the skillset and experience that we expect from our executive leadership.”

Williams is a 1990 graduate of Arizona State University, with a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical management technology: airway science management. He is an Accredited Airport Executive by the American Association of Airport Executives and a Certified Airport Executive by the Southwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives.

In 2012, he joined the FAA to establish and lead the formation of the new Phoenix Airports District Office, which provided oversight to public use airports in the states of Arizona and Nevada.