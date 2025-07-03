Eurofins Advances Donor Testing with Roche Diagnostics Equipment at UA Tech Park

Eurofins CellTx, a leader in transplant diagnostics and part of the global Eurofins Scientific network, has entered into an agreement with Roche Diagnostics to adopt the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved Donor Elecsys® Serology Solution. This transition follows Quidel Ortho’s decision to phase out donor testing by the end of 2025, including the discontinuation of three FDA-approved ELISA test kits: ORTHO HBc, HCV v3.0 and T. cruzi.

The Roche Elecsys® assays leverage advanced ElectroChemiLuminescence (ECL) technology , enabling enhanced sensitivity, precision and efficiency in donor screening. This upgrade reflects Eurofins CellTx’s ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive and high-quality testing services to the transplant community serving 60 countries within a 48-hour turnaround time.

Based at the UA Tech Park in Tucson, Arizona, the Eurofins CellTx laboratory occupies 15,000 square feet of FDA-registered space dedicated to the screening of living human cells, tissues and cellular-based products. Opened in early 2023, the lab is strategically positioned to tap into the University of Arizona’s rich research environment and highly skilled talent pool.

Fostering a collaborative, innovation-driven culture, Eurofins CellTx fuels Southern Arizona’s expanding biotech sector while complementing the region’s robust life sciences ecosystem—anchored by industry leaders like Roche Tissue Diagnostics, a global pioneer in cancer diagnostics headquartered in nearby Oro Valley. Roche, formerly Ventana Medical Systems, employs roughly 1,800 people and recently expanded its operations with a new 110,000-square-foot research lab dedicated to Roche’s Personalized Healthcare Solutions division.

“These partnerships demonstrate the profound impact that locally rooted, globally connected companies can have on healthcare innovation,” stated Carol Stewart, Vice President, University of Arizona, Tech Parks Arizona. “With Eurofins CellTx and Roche Diagnostics advancing critical donor and diagnostic testing technologies, Southern Arizona continues to distinguish itself as a vital hub in the international life sciences industry.”

Together, these two powerhouse organizations are not only shaping the future of diagnostics and transplant medicine but also fueling economic growth and solidifying Southern Arizona’s role as a destination for life-changing scientific advancement.