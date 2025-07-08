Vantage West Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Aimee Schmidt as VP, HR and Organizational Development.

Aimee has over 20 years of experience in Human Resources in various industries including healthcare, hospitality, and the printing industry. She’s passionate about empowering employees to succeed through fulfilling and engaging work experiences.

In her most recent role as Senior Director of Human Resources at La Posada at Park Centre, Inc., Aimee led the HR team across key functions including recruitment and onboarding, benefits administration, payroll, compensation, employee relations, and training. During a period of significant organizational growth, she enhanced HR effectiveness by adopting new technologies and streamlining workflows—all while maintaining a strong focus on customer service.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Music Education from the University of Nevada, Reno, and later completed a Master of Arts in Adult Education, Training and Development from Regis University.

Aimee demonstrates a comprehensive and strategic understanding of Human Resources, grounded in both operational excellence and a commitment to employee experience. Her HR leadership is rooted in empathy, respect, and a deep commitment to creating meaningful work experiences. She prioritizes employee well-being and engagement while driving operational efficiency, ensuring that every process—from recruitment to training—is designed to support people, not just metrics.

“I’m truly honored to become part of the Vantage West Credit Union family,” says Schmidt.

About Vantage West Credit Union

Striving to provide its members with the personalized service, knowledge, and honesty they deserve in a financial partner, Vantage West is proud to be among the largest credit unions in Arizona. From a one-room Air Force barrack almost 70 years ago to serving over 200,000 members nationwide, Vantage West has been dedicated to earning and rewarding the loyalty of the people and communities they serve, so they can all thrive together. Learn more at VantageWest.org.