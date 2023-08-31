Casino Del Sol has promoted former Director of Security Miguel Escamilla to a general manager position following his completion of a two-year, Executive Career Ladder Program.

A member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Escamilla completed rigorous training and expanded on his knowledge of casino operations, strategic management, financial planning and analysis, and guest relations while receiving mentorship and executive coaching.

Escamilla, a member of the Casino Del Sol team for 29 years, has consistently displayed leadership qualities and a great understanding of operations. As he assumes his new role as general manager, his wealth of experience and strategic vision will play a vital role in driving Casino Del Sol’s growth.

“The Executive Career Ladder Program has been an incredible journey, and I am honored to have completed it,” said Escamilla. “I am grateful for the opportunities provided by Casino Del Sol to enhance my skills and knowledge. As general manager, I am excited to contribute to the continued growth and success of these exceptional properties.”

Through its Tribal Development Department, Casino Del Sol provides programs that offer professional development, comprehensive support and resources to the more than 700 enrolled Pascua Yaqui Tribal team members at Casino Del Sol. The Executive Career Ladder Program is the result of continuous improvements over time to director and executive level training programs that Casino Del Sol has made available to Pascua Yaqui Tribal members over the past several years.