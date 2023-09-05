Startup Spotlight: Auxilium Technology Group

Auxilium repurposes mine tailings to fuel the energy transition and achieve net-zero waste. The zero waste to zero emissions strategy minimizes the footprint of the mining industry producing carbon negative metals and carbon sequestering building materials. Auxilium’s modular approach allows for rapid deployment across mine sites and is positioned to be the global benchmark for tailings valorization.

Auxilium worked with Tech Launch Arizona to commercialize its technology, stemming from UArizona research within the Colleges of Engineering and Science. Auxilium won Sponsored Launch fueled by the Town of Sahuarita & Freeport-McMoRan and worked with the UACI team to build then scale its business and is now a graduate of the incubator program.

Pictured above from left – Abraham Jalbout, CEO; Kathy Arnold, Director, Sustainability; Dania Valenzuela, Director, Business Development; Moe Momayez, Director, Advanced Materials; Art Ibrado, Director, Engineering

READ THE FULL SPECIAL REPORT HERE.