Casino Del Sol has promoted Lesah Sesma-Gay, executive director of community relations, to a general manager position following her completion of a two-year, Executive Career Ladder Program.

A member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Sesma-Gay completed rigorous training and expanded on her knowledge of casino operations, strategic management, financial planning and analysis, and guest relations while receiving mentorship and executive coaching.

Sesma-Gay, with over 11 years of service at Casino Del Sol and more than 17 years of experience in guest relations, community involvement, and operational management, will now assume the position of general manager. Her expertise in creating unforgettable experiences for guests will further Casino Del Sol’s reputation as a premier gaming, entertainment, and hospitality destination.

“Completing the Executive Career Ladder Program and being promoted to general manager is a true milestone in my career. I am honored to have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the guest experiences at Casino Del Sol. With my passion for creating unforgettable moments, I am determined to elevate this resort to even greater levels of excellence,” said Sesma-Gay.

Through its Tribal Development Department, Casino Del Sol provides programs that offer professional development, comprehensive support and resources to the more than 700 enrolled Pascua Yaqui Tribal team members at Casino Del Sol. The Executive Career Ladder Program is the result of continuous improvements over time to director and executive level-training programs that Casino Del Sol has made available to Pascua Yaqui Tribal members over the past several years.