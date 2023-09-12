The Tucson Metro Chamber has announced that CEO Michael Guymon has been nominated for the Arizona Capitol Times 2023 Leader of the Year Award.

The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities and the state of Arizona. Guymon joined the organization as VP in July 2018 and was promoted to executive VP in 2021.

During his tenure, he has led the Chamber in its efforts to promote economic development, advocate for small businesses, and improve the quality of life in Tucson. He has also been a vocal advocate for education and workforce development.

Prior to joining the Tucson Metro Chamber, Guymon served as VP of regional partnerships for Sun Corridor Inc., where he worked to attract new businesses and investments to the region. He also served as executive director of the Metropolitan Pima Alliance, a regional planning organization.

“Michael Guymon is a proven leader who has made a significant impact on Tucson and the state of Arizona,” said Edmund Marquez, chairman of the Tucson Metro Chamber board of directors. “He is a tireless advocate for our community and our businesses, and he is well-deserving of this recognition.”

The Arizona Capitol Times 2023 Leader of the Year Award will be presented at a ceremony on Sept. 26. at the Phoenix Art Museum.