Startup Spotlight: REPARVI

REPARVI is a synthetic biology company working to address challenges to preserving, editing and repairing cells. The startup is developing Cell Repair EngineeringTM technologies that address the damage commonly accompanying engineered cell therapies, and can be utilized from cell storage and preservation through gene delivery. The early-stage company has technology applications throughout the cell engineering workflow with ongoing development in gene delivery.

REPARVI is based in the UACI at Oro Valley outpost, where it is closely connected to a thriving biotech community working on its business in the wet lab supported by UACI programming.

Pictured above from left – Lisa Jensen-Long, Co-founder, COO  Deepak Agrawal, Co-Founder, Head of Discovery and Development

