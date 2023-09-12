Arizona Public Media Unveils New Facility at UArizona Tech Park at the Bridges

Arizona Public Media, Southern Arizona’s most trusted resource for news, information, entertainment, educational public media programming, and community engagement, has introduced its visionary public media facility at the University of Arizona Tech Park at the Bridges.

As a nonprofit service of UArizona, AZPM has served public interest by providing high quality and editorially independent content for over six decades. Now, as the organization reaffirms its commitment to the community by constructing a new, transformative media hub, they are seeking the final funding needed to get the project over the finish line.

For more than 50 years, AZPM called the basement levels of UArizona’s Modern Languages Building home. Today, with three television services, four radio services, and a growing array of digital platforms, it has outgrown its humble beginnings. The new facility – Paul and Alice Baker Center for Public Media – represents not just a physical expansion but a promise to better serve the region.

AZPM CEO Jack Gibson said, “With the region’s needs at the forefront of all decisions, this building means better service, content and community engagement opportunities for Southern Arizona. We invite the community to join us in investing today to transform tomorrow through the ‘Bridging Communities Capital Campaign’.”

Designed as a public square, this state-of-the-art building will enhance accessibility and provide diverse opportunities for community collaboration. Beyond being a broadcast and media production facility, it will be a hub for public debates, presentations, live performances, tours, community events, and more.

Highlights of this project include a covered entry pavilion for gatherings, a welcoming lobby and reception area, an accessible Community Studio available for rental, radio production and podcast studios open for viewing, TV Studio A with impressive capabilities, and an Audio Performance Studio equipped for recording and live performances.

The 3rd-floor Digital Conference Center and Rooftop Deck promise meeting spaces for innovative community meetings, presentations, and breathtaking skyline views, all available for rental.