Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR recently expanded both its Tucson commercial real estate brokerage team and its property management group by welcoming Mary Lou Lara.

With a career spanning over two decades in healthcare, Lara obtained her real estate license to put her knowledge and experience in property management to work at C&W | PICOR.

Formerly a key player in a multi-site hospital system, Lara’s experience encompasses managing vendor relations, tenant improvement projects, leasing, real estate management and development in commercial settings. Her mixed commercial portfolio includes a number of government and retail offices. Lara’s philosophy is prioritizing relationships with all property stakeholders and embraces a people-first approach infused with servant leadership.

A resident of Tucson since 1993, Lara has built many relationships within our community. Beyond her professional life, she loves the great outdoors and spending quality time with family. “We’re fortunate to have such a wonderful colleague on our team!” said Tina Olson, director of property management.