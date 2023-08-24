Kenneth Norwood

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR recently expanded both its Tucson commercial real estate brokerage team and its property management group by welcoming Kameron “Kam” Norwood.

Norwood, a two-time entrepreneur, launches his commercial real estate career with C&W | PICOR as an investment sales and leasing specialist, with a primary focus on the industrial and warehousing sector. A Tucson native and University of Arizona graduate, Norwood began in technical staffing, working from recruiter to management in eight years.

At 29, he left corporate America to found a hemp business, helping farmers commercialize their goods. This evolved into a Forbes-featured, award-winning CBD brand. When COVID-19 hit and e-commerce boomed, direct-to-consumer fulfillment was the biggest challenge for business. Along with his co-founder, Norwood launched Packdash, a third-party logistics company empowering other small businesses’ fulfillment options. After building PackDash, they sold to a larger company in early 2023.

Norwood brings this entrepreneurial mindset to his clients, drawing from experience in supply chain, leadership, finance, and business operations. Barbi Reuter, CEO of C&W | PICOR said, “Kam’s energy and relatability are infectious, and his understanding of the business cycle will be a great asset to his clients.”

Norwood is a dedicated father of two girls, embracing diverse pursuits from culinary, woodworking, gardening, an affinity for cars, and is a retired chicken farmer.