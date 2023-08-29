Startup Spotlight: MindReady

MindReady provides sport psychology coaching and education for athletes and parents because every athlete deserves an environment that nurtures, enhances, and develops their mental performance.

Through the UACI program, MindReady expanded its network with new markets, potential clients. UACI coached the startup for the IdeaFunding competition where it was selected as one of five main stage finalists. MindReady won two separate Sponsored Launch competitions with IdeaFunding and Startup Tucson.

Pictured above – Jeremy Wolf, Co-founder

