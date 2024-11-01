National Bank of Arizona has announced that Mark Stebbings has been named its new CEO, replacing Mark Young who retired from the company in July.

Stebbings served as National Bank of Arizona’s executive VP and director of specialty and commercial real estate lending and recently celebrated his 25-year anniversary with the

company. He has worked in the Arizona banking industry since 1994, having previously filled various roles at First Interstate Bank, Wells Fargo and Bank One.

He received his bachelor’s and MBA degrees from Arizona State University, and is

actively involved in the community, including serving as chairman of the board of Treasure House, a housing community for young adults with developmental disabilities, and as a board member of the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute and the Arizona Bankers Association.

“My priority in this role is continuing to grow our already strong brand and reputation within Arizona while ensuring our team members have the necessary tools and resources to meet our clients personal and business needs,” Stebbings said. “I am very proud to be part of an organization that is deeply rooted in local communities throughout the state. We have so much opportunity in Arizona and at National Bank of Arizona we are committed to being part of our state’s future.”