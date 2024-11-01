Fourth Annual, Free Rockin’ 4 Heroes Concert on Nov. 10

A rare public appearance by Lexington Lab Band, considered one of the country’s best classic rock cover bands with millions of YouTube views and followers worldwide, headlines the festivities at the 4th annual Rockin’ 4 Heroes Concert Sunday, Nov. 10 in Oro Valley.

The community-wide event pays public tribute to first responders, active military, veterans and Gold Star families. The organization’s Hero Fund supports scholarships and other programs and initiatives that benefit these heroes and their families. Admission to the concert is free, thanks to the generosity of local businesses including Title Sponsor American Furniture Warehouse and Entertainment Sponsor HSL Properties.

Event highlights at the family-friendly event include:

Community Hero Awards to a local fire chief, Korean and Veteran War veterans

Booths representing more than 20 local and regional first responders, veterans and military organizations

Live auction and raffles

More than 10 food and beverage trucks

Presentation of the Honor and Sacrifice flag to the family of a fallen Tucson Police Department officer killed in the line of duty this year

“Rockin’ 4 Heroes is unique, there is no other single event that enables our community to gather together to celebrate all four of these hero groups,” said Bonnie Quinn, who along with husband Michael, founded Rockin’ 4 Heroes. “It is so gratifying to see attendance double every year as many more continue to share our vision to thank the many unsung heroes in our community.”

“We are grateful for the many business leaders and private donors whose contributions enable us to keep admission free and equally important to support programs and initiatives through our Hero Fund that benefit these heroes throughout the year long after the music ends.”

Lexington Lab Band is a group of central Kentucky musicians who over the past 10 years have amassed a worldwide base of fans primarily from their in-studio YouTube videos and recordings. Their music honors some of the most iconic artists of the last 50 years and their success and popularity stems from their meticulous interpretation of the artists’ best tunes. The band only performs live a few times a year.

The concert also features opening music by local favorite Mark Miller Country.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair for open lawn seating and to visit www.Rockin4Heroes.org for more concert details. All pre-registered attendees (not required) will receive door prize raffle tickets at the gate.

Pictured above – Lexington Lab Band to perform at Rockin’ 4 Heroes Concert