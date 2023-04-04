The National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders has announced that Magdalena Verdugo has been selected for the inaugural class of the 2023 Latino Executive Advancement & Development Fellowship. Verdugo currently serves as CEO at YWCA Southern Arizona.

The LEAD Fellowship is a 13-month leadership training program exclusively for Latino CEOs, presidents and executive directors from around the country. This year, nine professionals were selected for this prestigious executive-level program presented in partnership with the Cisneros Hispanic Leadership Institute at The George Washington University.

Launched earlier this year, NALCAB’s LEAD Fellowship was developed with an emphasis on community development through a Latino-focused lens, to allow participants the opportunity to expand their viewpoints and to encourage collaboration to tackle multi-layered problems related to racial and economic equity, advancement and activism. LEAD Fellows will learn best practices for combating systemic racism and leadership principles that have deep connections to the work they do.

The fellowship includes curriculum focused on effective communication, cultural intelligence, organizational culture, critical thinking and leadership theory.