Canyon Community Bank has promoted Don Jenks to Tucson Market President. Jenks has been with the bank for over three years as executive VP and a member of the board of directors. With the help of the whole CCB Team plus executive management, he has been instrumental in leading the bank to strong profitability and excellent commercial bank results in addition to making a difference with a great service culture.

Jenks has been in commercial banking for 46 years and in Tucson for 36 years. His overall expertise, knowledge of the community plus proven expertise in Commercial Lending will help in leading our Team into the future. His career positions held have been senior commercial lending officer, regional credit manager, Chief Credit Officer and executive VP. Community involvement will be a key component of Jenks’ responsibilities as well as growing the commercial loan portfolio and deposit relationships.