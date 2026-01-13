Tucson Association of REALTORS® has announced the promotion of Lisa Nutt to VP of education and school administrator. In this role, Nutt will lead the strategic direction and execution of the association’s continuing education, professional development and member learning initiatives.

T.A.R. provides its members with nearly 90 continuing education classes each year at low or no additional cost, along with nationally recognized designations, certifications and a wide range of professional development resources designed to support excellence and long-term success in real estate practice.

“Lisa has been a driving force in raising the bar for professionalism in Tucson’s real estate community,” said Romeo Arrieta, CEO of T.A.R. “In this new role, she will be further empowered to ensure our REALTORS® are among the most knowledgeable, prepared, and professional practitioners in the region. As both an association leader and an instructor, Lisa is a relentless advocate for the critical role informed REALTORS® play in serving the public and strengthening our community. Her leadership ensures our members are equipped to navigate a constantly evolving industry.”

Since joining the T.A.R. team in 2024, Nutt has led the expansion and modernization of the Association’s education and professional development programs, increasing both CE offerings and attendance by 50%, ensuring members remain informed about new requirements, industry best practices, and local market conditions. Under her management, T.A.R. has consistently been among the first associations to respond to regulatory changes and proactively equip members with timely, relevant education. During her tenure, the education and member advancement team has grown to three staff members.

Nutt brings both industry and academic experience to the role. She has been a REALTOR® since 2018 and holds the GRI®, ABR®, ePRO®, AHWD®, MRP®, and RSPS® designations and certifications. She also earned an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

“I’m honored to step into this role and excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Nutt. “Our goal is to deliver education that is practical, relevant, and impactful so that every hour our members invest truly adds value to their business and professional growth. We are proud of the education and professional development programs we offer, and I encourage real estate professionals to experience what T.A.R. has to offer.”