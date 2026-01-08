University of Arizona Center for Innovation, Startup Tucson Launch IdeaFunding 2026 Applications
UACI and Startup Tucson have announced the launch of IdeaFunding 2026 applications on Jan. 9.
This year, the competition will have a new structure designed to better serve startup founders across the state. As a flagship event of TENWEST, IdeaFunding continues to provide early-stage companies across Arizona with the opportunity to gain mentorship and pitch training, ultimately giving them the opportunity to compete for cash prizes and awards.
Open to Arizona-based tech startups, creative businesses, and community innovation ventures, IdeaFunding provides pitch training, mentorship and access to $50,000+ in non-dilutive prizes.
Finalists will pitch live on stage at the historic Rialto Theatre as part of TENWEST, in front of a live audience and Jason Feifer, Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine.
Join one of two pitch training + founder orientation sessions on Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. or Jan. 22 at 12:00 p.m. for in-depth details before applying. Training sessions aren’t required but are highly recommended to anyone interested in making a pitch!
Applications close Feb. 1.Learn more & apply at startuptucson.com/ideafunding2026