Arizona Technology Council Appoints Paloma Santiago to Lead Southern Arizona Office

The Arizona Technology Council has announced that Paloma Santiago has been chosen to lead its Southern Arizona Regional Office.

As VP of the Southern Arizona Regional Office, Santiago will oversee the council’s Tucson-based operations, including member engagement, sponsorship development, and support of regional programming and events.



Santiago brings extensive experience across media, nonprofit and business organizations, with a strong record of fostering collaboration among individuals, corporations and communities. Most recently, she served as Southern Arizona district director of Junior Achievement, where she led a team of four and was supported by approximately 800 volunteers to deliver financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship education to more than 23,000 students. Santiago is widely recognized for her strategic vision and ability to build broad-based philanthropic and community support.



She succeeds Karla Morales, who has become The Chamber of Southern Arizona’s Chief Partnerships Officer. The council expresses its appreciation for Morales’ leadership and looks forward to continued collaboration with her.



“Paloma is a highly respected leader with deep roots in Southern Arizona and a clear passion for education, workforce development, and community impact,” said Steven G. Zylstra, council president and CEO. “Her experience and leadership style will be invaluable as we continue advancing innovation, economic growth and opportunity across the region. At the same time, we thank Karla for her many contributions and look forward to partnering with her in her new role.”



Santiago previously served as VP of advancement at San Miguel High School, where she tripled development revenue over five years while significantly expanding resources for students and faculty. She also has served as an emcee for events hosted by organizations including YWCA and Social Venture Partners’ Fast Pitch, and was a past keynote speaker for IMPACT of Southern Arizona.



“I’m honored to step into this role and work alongside Southern Arizona’s technology and innovation leaders,” said Santiago. “I look forward to building on the council’s strong foundation in the region and supporting a collaborative ecosystem that drives opportunity, workforce development and economic growth.”



A dedicated single mother and active community volunteer, Santiago leads workshops focused on healthy lifestyles for professional women and is involved with Charter 100 AZ. She also volunteers her time teaching financial literacy skills to K-12 students. Her leadership and service have been recognized with the 2024 Alumni of Excellence Award from Greater Tucson Leadership and the 2025 Community Champion Award from the Eller College of Management at University of Arizona.

Pictured above – Paloma Santiago. Photo by Chris Mooney