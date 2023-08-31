Pima Community College Named Top College Employer in Arizona

Pima Community College has been named as the best university/college employer in the state in Forbes’ annual list of Best Employers To Work For in Arizona. Forbes surveyed companies with a minimum of 500 employees to compile the list.

PCC also ranked as the 11th best employer overall in the state, ranking ahead of notable large private companies in Arizona such as Southwest Airlines, USAA, and Boeing, and also ranked higher than large, well-known public employers such as the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Arizona Public Service. PCC was the survey’s top- ranked employer for Pima County.

“Earning a top ranking in the latest Forbes survey reflects the dedication and value we have for all of our PCC employees,” said PCC Interim Chancellor Dolores Durán-Cerda. “Companies flourish by caring for the needs of their employees both at work and at home. Pima offers fair and balanced compensation, great benefits, and excellent development opportunities for all Pima faculty, staff and administrators. All PCC employees receive competitive time off as well, which allows them to live a healthy professional and personal life. This is key to creating a caring environment for employees and students.”

According to Forbes, more than 70,000 employees nationwide were surveyed anonymously and asked to rate their employers on a variety of topics including, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, company image and more. Forbes partnered with independent market research group Statista to conduct the surveys.



PCC did not have direct contact with Forbes or Statista related to the survey and did not pay Forbes or Statista for advertising, sponsorship or licensing.