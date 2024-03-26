Leanne Meyer is the new VP of Alta Environmental, Safety & Sustainability, an industry-leading consulting firm serving a wide range of clients. Alta ESS delivers environmental and safety solutions including federal, state, and local permitting; hazardous materials inventories; environmental and safety compliance audits; process safety management; waste management; industrial hygiene, and safety and environmental training, among other services.

“Leanne offers over 20 years of proven experience and hands-on success in the environmental, social, and governance arenas. Her expertise, drive and relationships are critical assets,” said Dan Vermeer, principal and co-founder of Alta. Most recently, Meyer has served as VP of Booster Fuels, Sterling Manufacturing, and Marathon Petroleum, driving initiatives in the areas of environmental, health, and safety and operational excellence.

Meyer is a professional engineer and has a master’s degree in environmental/civil engineering from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Tulsa. In her role as VP at Alta ESS, she will focus on continuing to serve current clients while strategically launching value-added services to additional markets and industries.