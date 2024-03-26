Crescent Edge Consultancy Launches in Tucson

Crescent Edge has announced its official launch as a premier consultancy dedicated to serving as your trusted partner in achieving your organizational objectives efficiently and in a cost-effective manner.

Specializing in guiding businesses through the dynamic landscapes of high-tech and medical industries, Crescent Edge combines deep sector understanding with expertise in securing internal corporate, private risk capital, and governmental new-initiative funding.

Crescent Edge offers expert guidance and support tailored to specific growth objectives. Its team of seasoned business strategists excels in leading cross-functional teams to success across various domains, from new venture evaluation to innovative business strategies and beyond. With one of its partners serving on the Desert Angels board for six years, Crescent Edge said it fully understands the investor perspective, ensuring its strategies align with both entrepreneurial enterprises and investor interests.

Additionally, its deep experience in the U.S. government proposal and procurement system ensures seamless support from proposal submission to contract execution.

“We have hands-on experience running businesses in these industries and are therefore positioned to utilize that experience to benefit our clients,” said Nannon Roosa, managing partner at Crescent Edge.