Junior Achievement of Arizona has announced the appointment of Leah Bogen as the new district director for Southern Arizona.

Utilizing 20 years of corporate experience in building lasting relationships and driving results, Bogen will focus on cultivating strategic local partnerships. She has a strong passion for the local impact Junior Achievement has on empowering youth through education and real-world skill development.

“We are honored to have Leah join the Junior Achievement team and we know she will be instrumental in forging essential relationships that help us reach more Arizona students who need access to programs to prepare them for the future,” said Katherine Cecala, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Arizona.

Bogen brings a unique cross-sector background from commercial real estate and finance, offering deep expertise in financial analysis, strategic dealmaking, and high-level stakeholder engagement. She has a reputation for working closely with business leaders and community partners to build authentic, long-term relationships that focus on close collaboration and going beyond to exceed goals. Now, Bogen is shifting gears from the corporate setting to follow her passion in the non-profit sector by lending her expertise to further develop Junior Achievement’s reimagined learning solutions to empower youth for economic mobility.

Junior Achievement of Arizona’s southern district provides career and financial readiness programs for students in Tucson and surrounding communities.