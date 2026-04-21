Arteris Bio Relocates to UA Tech Park to Advance Novel Topical Technology

University of Arizona welcomes Arteris Bio, a life sciences company developing advanced topical technologies focused on skin physiology, microcirculation, and peripheral comfort. The company is led by founder and CEO Bruce Register, Ph.D., whose more than 30 years of experience span scientific research, global pharmaceutical leadership, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Arteris Bio is moving forward with Redoxiv, a new topical platform created to help keep skin healthy and comfortable. The company combines research and product development in the United States with clinical work overseas, allowing it to test and refine its technology efficiently while upholding high scientific and regulatory standards.

Redoxiv features a recently patented formulation incorporating amino acid–based systems, bioactive cofactors, and lipid-compatible delivery components designed to support localized physiological function, oxidative balance, and skin barrier dynamics. Early-stage internal studies have demonstrated measurable localized physiological effects, supporting continued development and evaluation.

“We chose to relocate from California to the UA Tech Park because it offers not only an exceptional environment for science-driven companies, but also a significantly more capital-efficient path for building and scaling a life sciences business,” said Register.

“Its collaborative ecosystem and proximity to academic and clinical expertise make it an ideal setting as we advance our topical technology platform. This is about more than a single product—we are building a platform to unlock entirely new approaches to supporting both localized and potentially systemic physiological function through topical science.”

After decades spent advancing therapies within both startup environments and Fortune 500 pharmaceutical companies, Register founded Arteris Bio to pursue an innovation both scientifically rigorous and commercially scalable. As the company expands its presence at UA Tech Park, it is focused on building the infrastructure and partnerships necessary to support continued development and future market entry.

Arteris Bio’s arrival further reinforces UA Tech Park’s role as a catalyst for translating scientific innovation into real-world applications. By joining the UA Tech Park community, the company is positioned to accelerate development, foster collaboration, and expand access to innovative, non-invasive topical technologies worldwide.

Photo courtesy The University of Arizona Tech Parks Arizona