Spring Issue 2026

From The Publisher

LEADERSHIP IN ACTION

Their missions were separate but complementary for decades. But now as one, the vision remains constant, though expanded, for The Chamber of Southern Arizona. The Chamber, a merger of Sun Corridor Inc. and the Tucson Metro Chamber, has put the region’s economic development, advocacy and small business activity under one roof. “Our mission is simple: To drive sustainable economic growth and job creation in Southern Arizona by uniting business advocacy and economic development strategies to foster a thriving business ecosystem,” said Chamber President and CEO Joe Snell. “We position Tucson and Southern Arizona as a leading economic hub through targeted business attraction, expansion/retention programs, talent development and small business resources.”

Jay Gonzales and Tara Kirkpatrick file an in-depth 52-page special report on The Chamber of Southern Arizona, with insights from key leaders from higher education, healthcare, aerospace/defense, business and transportation sectors, government, utilities, nonprofits, commercial and residential real estate/development, and the list goes on…

Speaking of real estate/development and support of the nonprofits, we have a special report on a modern-day local success story, HSL Properties, celebrating 50 years of community impact. The HSL report was written by Tara Kirkpatrick and Jay Gonzales: “Ask Humberto S. Lopez about his vision for building the company that is marking 50 years as a regional real estate developer and a philanthropic force, and he has a series of starting points for the journey.” The actual founding of the company was in 1975 when Lopez and his business partner, Glenn Toyoshima, formed HSL Properties in Tucson. Lopez started buying and selling real estate on the side and the two ultimately quit their jobs (at a big eight accounting firm) to do it full-time.

Loni Nannini files a special report on a commercial construction project in Oro Valley that was truly built for the ages, as thoughtful construction and details distinguish the new 80-acre campus of La Posada at Pusch Ridge. La Posada has leveraged cutting-edge architecture and design with state-of-the-art construction to create a timeless jewel of retirement living. “We were seeking a contemporary Southwestern vibe that highlighted our amazing views of the Catalina Mountains and our surrounding desert,” said Joni Condit, president and CEO of La Posada Communities.

Tara Kirkpatrick had the opportunity to interview Laura Apitz, the new leader of the region’s bioscience anchor, Roche Tissue Diagnostics, which recently celebrated its fourth decade at its Oro Valley headquarters. With more than 250 cancer tests and medical instruments and serving 44 million patients last year alone, Roche is the top global supplier of cancer diagnostics systems to the pathology market.

In the past year, the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona was tasked with finding a new leader to continue the legacy of the transformative work of its President & CEO Tony Penn. Loni Nannini recently had the opportunity to interview and gain a sense of the vision for the future with United Way’s new President and CEO Vanecia Kerr. You’ll be truly inspired by Kerr’s thoughtful, team-centric approach to developing partnerships that elevate our entire community.

As BizTucson Magazine begins its 18th year as the region’s business magazine, thank you to our advertisers, who invest their marketing dollars to reach the key executives, business leaders and decision-makers in the business community, and to our loyal readers. A special thank you to our stellar team of journalists, creative director, editors and photographers, who are committed to the highest standards in journalism.

Steven E. Rosenberg

Publisher & Owner

BizTucson