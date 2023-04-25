Pima Foundation has announced that Lance Jones joined its team as director of philanthropy.

Jones is a Tucson native and graduate from the University of Arizona and has more than 30 years of experience in government, business, and entrepreneurship. He has worked for the Mayor of Tucson and for an Arizona senator. Jones also developed a technical background working for AOL, Apple, Google, and grant writing for Simply Bits. He was an executive producer for a local film production company in charge of venture capital fundraising.

In addition, Jones has developed and owned commercial property and various businesses over the years. He has served on various boards including CODAC, Tohono Chul Park, Pima Community College Foundation Board, and is currently an Honorary Commander at Davis Monthan Air Force Base.

His past experience contributing to nonprofit fundraising activities, combined with his extensive business contacts will add a new dimension to our ability to meet our ambitious financial goals.