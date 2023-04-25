Carondelet Health Network has announced that Megan Powe is now the COO for Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Powe joined Carondelet Health Network as the Market Chief Strategy Officer in November 2021 and has made significant contributions to our hospitals by spearheading growth, physician recruitment, marketing, and business development initiatives. Through her leadership in overseeing major projects and investments the network has installed a state-of-the-art $3 million Neuro Interventional Radiology Lab equipped with Biplane technology, a cutting-edge Epilepsy Monitoring Unit valued at $400,000, and a brand-new Wound Care Clinic worth $160,000.

Prior to joining Carondelet, she most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer for The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus in El Paso, Tex. Powe successfully led the strategic development and growth of key service lines resulting in expanded services, certifications, and performance in Cardiology, Orthopedics, Inpatient Rehabilitation and Neurosciences.

In addition to her professional achievements, Powe is an active member of various organizations such as the American College of Healthcare Executives and the National Association of Health Services Executives. She also participates in philanthropic activities, volunteering her time at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and Habitat for Humanity, and regularly fundraising for the American Heart Association Heart Walk.

Furthermore, she is a member of the YWCA of El Paso Foundation, the Greater Tucson Leadership Class of 2023, the Junior League of Tucson, and a board member of the YWCA of El Paso Foundation.