Keysha Webb has been promoted to Senior VP, Strategy & Market Development for Vantage West Credit Union.

In her new role, Webb will pursue new market opportunities that will increase and deepen member relationships and lead teams that support membership growth and engagement. This will involve driving initiatives that integrate and analyze diverse data insights to inform a breadth of business decisions, including brand and community awareness, marketing, financial inclusion, community development, non-interest income, and payment strategies.

Since joining Vantage West in 2011, Webb has fulfilled key leadership roles in Internal Audit, Branch Administration, Member experience, Member Solutions Center (contact center), and Digital Banking. During her career progression, Webb demonstrated knowledge, experience, dedication, and leadership as her responsibilities incrementally escalated.

One of Webb’s most impactful accomplishments was leading Vantage West’s first digital banking conversion which yielded a more robust digital platform for 120,000 members, an enhanced 24/7 phone service model, and an AI Member-facing solution. Previously, Webb was a financial auditor for a publicly traded healthcare company and a local CPA firm specializing in governmental and nonprofits.

Webb holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration (accounting), from the University of Arizona, and an MBA with concentrations in management information systems and marketing from UArizona’s Eller College of Management.

Webb also serves on The Care Fund’s Tucson Advisory Council, a nonprofit providing mortgage and rent assistance to families experiencing financial hardship due to their child’s unforeseen medical challenges.