Eliezer Asúnsolo has been named senior VP and group manager for PNC Commercial Banking in Tucson and Southern Arizona. Asúnsolo previously served as a relationship manager, senior commercial relationship associate, and branch retail executive for PNC and its predecessor organizations BBVA USA and Compass Bank.

In his role, Asúnsolo is focused on developing relationships and serving the banking needs of local Tucson and Southern Arizona businesses through the delivery of lending solutions, cash management services, risk management strategies and innovative ideas.

Asúnsolo holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona. He serves on the boards of Sun Corridor Inc. and University of Arizona’s Hispanic Alumni group. He also is active in local organizations including Junior Achievement of Southern Arizona, Tucson Metro Chamber, Southern Arizona Leadership Council and Habitat for Humanity.