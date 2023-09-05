National trade publication Becker’s Hospital Review has named Keslie Blackwell to its annual list of Women Hospital and Healthcare CFOs to Know. Blackwell is the CFO for Tenet Health’s Arizona Group which includes the Carondelet Health Network hospitals in Southern Arizona and Abrazo Health hospitals in Phoenix.

Blackwell is responsible for oversight of the financial integrity of the Carondelet and Abrazo hospitals including strategic financial planning, annual operating budgets and capital deployment.

“Keslie was promoted to Arizona Group CFO in 2020 during the height of the COVID pandemic and deftly managed the unprecedented and unexpected challenges of supporting the hospitals’ ability to meet community needs and provide high quality care,” said Tenet Arizona Group CEO Brian Elisco.

“At age 32, she is one of, if not the, youngest CFO in the Tenet Health enterprise, which includes 61 acute care facilities across the U.S,” said Elisco.

Blackwell oversees $1.6 billion in annual finances and serves as a key member of the Arizona Group Executive Leadership Team and hospital management teams.

Becker’s Hospital Review noted that the CFOs featured on this list ensure that their organizations not only survive, but thrive. Along with expertise in healthcare finance, these leaders bring their diverse experiences as women to their roles.

“It is an honor to be included among these accomplished leaders from healthcare organizations across the U.S. This recognition reflects the teamwork of everyone at Carondelet Health Network and Abrazo Health who contribute to the success of our hospitals and provide compassionate care for our patients,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell is a graduate of, and has mentored in, Tenet’s CFO Development Program which facilitates the advancement of high potential aspiring CFOs. A native of Florence, S.C., Blackwell earned a bachelor’s degree from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C. and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Becker’s Hospital Review noted that the number of women holding CFO positions at Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies has nearly doubled over the past decade, according to the Crist Kolder Volatility Report which examines C-Suite executives in a portfolio of America’s leading companies.