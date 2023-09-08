Startup Spotlight: Macula Vision Systems

Macula Vision Systems is defining a new standard in clinical microscopy through fully automated imaging and interpretation. The startup is developing a low-cost, minimalist, and integrated solution for interpretation of slide mounted microbiology, pathology, and hematology samples leveraging the latest advancements in AI algorithms, providing clinicians with accurate and repeatable results.

Macula Vision is one of the newest startups to join the UACI incubator program. The startup is beginning its journey along the 27-point roadmap supported by the UACI team each step of the way.

Pictured above from left – Oleg Gusyatim, CEO and Founder and Alena Shamsheyeva, Founder

