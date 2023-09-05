Greater Tucson Leadership Nominations Open for 71st Community Impact Awards

Through Nov. 5, Greater Tucson Leadership will be accepting nominations for the 71st Annual Community Impact Awards, formerly the Tucson Man and Woman of the Year and Founders Award recipients and GTL Alumni Excellence Award.

GTL encourages community members to nominate deserving individuals and seeks nominations from a wide cross-section of the community. The goal is to attract nominations that highlight Tucson’s pacesetters; individuals who are inspiring, effective, and compelling.

Nominations are open to the entire community.

The process culminates on Mar. 22, 2024, when GTL presents the awards to the recipients at the 71st Annual Community Impact Awards, held at the beautiful Casino Del Sol. The award program honors a man and woman who have distinguished themselves through active support of community projects, demonstrated excellence in leadership, and are a source of positive influence and inspiration for others.

The Founders Award, established in 1985, is a lifetime achievement recognition honoring an individual who has demonstrated significant long-term community involvement and accomplishments and who has helped to shape the community in a positive manner with merit and dedication.

The GTL Alumni Excellence Award honors someone who has demonstrated a significant long-term commitment to Tucson; represents the highest ideals of service and loyalty to the community, and is actively utilizing the leadership skills learned during time in the GTL program.

The nomination form may be found and completed online here: https://greatertucsonleadership.org/form.php?form_id=47&c=1