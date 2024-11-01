Accomplished Scientist Tomás Díaz de la Rubia Tapped to Head UA Research Enterprise

University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella announced Tomás Díaz de la Rubia as the next senior vice president for research and innovation. He is expected to begin his appointment Nov. 11.

In this role, Díaz de la Rubia will oversee approximately $1 billion in research activity in addition to leading the commercialization arm of the university. The appointment comes as the University of Arizona is opening two new research facilities, the Grand Challenges Research and the Applied Research buildings.

Over five years as vice president for research and partnerships at the University of Oklahoma, Díaz de la Rubia worked with colleagues throughout the university to set and implement a strategic vision that advanced research, creative and commercialization activity, driving a 65% increase in funded research from fiscal year 2019 to FY 2024 on the Norman campus of the University of Oklahoma.

“The University of Arizona’s reputation is thanks to the work of our faculty, staff and students. Their contributions to our record of research excellence and to the transformation of new ideas into tangible benefits drive our impact throughout Arizona and the world,” University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella said. “Dr. Díaz de la Rubia has also spent his entire career pursuing such a mission with great success, and I am truly looking forward to welcoming him to our community.”

In an email to campus, Garimella cited Díaz de la Rubia’s record, which includes leadership positions at Purdue University, where they worked together, and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Díaz de la Rubia’s role at OU was preceded by three decades of advancing research in a variety of settings. At Purdue University, he served as chief scientific officer and senior vice president for strategic initiatives, vice president for Discovery Park, professor of materials science and engineering and professor of physics. Leading Purdue’s Discovery Park, he contributed to major increases in research infrastructure and institutes focused on quantum science, global security and defense, neuroscience, drug discovery, and inflammation and infectious disease, all areas of strength for the University of Arizona.

Prior to his time at Purdue, Díaz de la Rubia – a materials scientist and engineer – deepened industry and government collaboration at Deloitte, where he was director and innovation leader in the firm’s energy practice. He began his career at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, rising from postdoctoral fellow to chief research officer and deputy director for science and technology, a role in which he led strategic planning and the laboratory’s internal research and development operation, which invested $150 million annually.

“The U of A is world renowned for its leadership and excellence as a research university, and its focus on service sets it apart,” Díaz de la Rubia said. “I have deep respect and admiration for the land-grant mission, particularly the focus on applying research advancements to benefit society, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with faculty, staff and students, and Arizona’s diverse communities in that work.”

Díaz de la Rubia’s selection follows a search process initiated under Garimella’s predecessor. A search committee comprising 16 members representing faculty, staff and students and chaired by College of Medicine – Tucson Dean Dr. Michael Abecassis, brought four finalists to the U of A campus earlier this month for interviews and forums with faculty and staff.

“This position provides an opportunity for a proven leader to create transformational impact at one of the nation’s leading research universities. We received letters of interest and resumes from many truly impressive candidates,” Abecassis said. “Tomás is an exceptional scientist and research administrator. His proven ability to work closely with faculty and students to build and strengthen partnerships among academia, government and the private sector will be key factors to expand the university’s research enterprise.”

“I was impressed with Dr. Díaz de la Rubia’s knowledge of exactly what this job entails,” said Regents Professor of astronomy Marcia Rieke, who served on the search committee. Rieke is the principal investigator who led the development of the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near Infrared Camera. “I was also impressed with his connections in Washington, D.C., with the funding groups that are so important to our continued research endeavors.”

Díaz de la Rubia holds a doctorate in physics from the State University of New York, where he also earned a bachelor’s degree, and he has authored around 150 peer-reviewed articles and conference proceedings. While at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, he helped lead the development of the laser inertial fusion engine, which made possible the laboratory’s achievement of scientific fusion ignition and energy gain in December 2022, a scientific first for the nation and world.

In addition to his scientific work, Díaz de la Rubia is active in public policy, serving on boards of several state and national associations, government institutes, and private sector organizations, including an appointment to the Defense Science Board by the White House and secretary of defense, and he co-chaired the board’s 2023 Study on Climate Change and Global Security. In 2007 he was elected a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Pictured above – Tomás Díaz de la Rubia