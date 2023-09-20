Corporate Interior Systems announces Kara McNamara as its new president.

With extensive experience in the commercial furniture and interiors industry, McNamara has successfully collaborated with clients in prominent cities such as Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Boston, Dallas, and many others throughout the U.S. Her promotion to the role of president follows an impressive 20-year journey in the industry, during which she served as VP of innovation at CIS for the last two-plus years.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Arizona State University, and her comprehensive expertise spans various aspects of the industry. Encompassing architecture and design, furniture dealership, and furniture manufacturing experience, her wealth of knowledge significantly enriches her capacity in this role.